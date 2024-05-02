Gaikwad Or Bairstow? Who Gets Your Vote?

The Punjab Kings dominated their chase against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, securing a convincing seven wicket win.

Chasing a modest 163, the Kings rode on crucial knocks from Jonny Bairstow (46 runs off 30 balls) and Rilee Rossouw (43 runs off 23 balls) to clinch their fifth consecutive victory over the five-time champions.

Earlier, the Chennai batting line-up, built around Ruturaj Gaikwad's well-made 62 (48 balls), could only manage 162 for seven wickets.

The Punjab bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings, restricting the Super Kings to a score that ultimately proved insufficient.

The standout performers with the bat...

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Photographs: BCCI

Despite missing out on a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, Ruturaj Gaikwad once again showcased his prowess at the Chepauk. On a sluggish pitch, Gaikwad notched up his third consecutive half-century to anchor the hosts to a modest total.

Partnering Ajinkya Rahane, Gaikwad laid a solid foundation with a 61 run opening stand off 49 balls. He displayed his skill early on, finding boundaries through the gap between cover point and point, and executing a fine uppercut over slip in the second over.

While the Powerplay saw boundaries flowing, the introduction of the spinners halted CSK's momentum. Despite the challenge posed by Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, Gaikwad stood firm, reaching his fifty off 44 deliveries with a well-timed maximum off Sam Curran over long-on, the first six of the innings.

Gaikwad's innings was a blend of impeccable timing and elegant strokes, holding the hosts together amidst the spinners' precision. He eventually departed for a well-compiled 62 off 48 balls, scoring at a rate of 129.16, embellishing his remarkable record at Chepauk.

With 396 runs at this venue, Gaikwad surpasses the previous record set by Devon Conway in 2023, underscoring his dominance as the leading CSK batter at home in an IPL season.

As he gears up for one more innings at home in the regular season, Gaikwad has the opportunity to further enhance this achievement.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow provided a whirlwind knock for the Punjab Kings.

After Prabhsimran Singh's early departure, Bairstow, fresh off his recent form, took centre stage. Partnering Rilee Rossouw, he quickly negated the early wicket with a 64 run stand for the second wicket.

The England batter wasted no time, putting the chase in control with a flurry of boundaries -- two off Shardul Thakur and a dominant display against the CSK spinners. He fearlessly took on Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, smashing them for four boundaries and a six in just eight deliveries.

However, Bairstow's attempt at an audacious ramp shot off Shivam Dube proved his undoing. He miscued the shot, finding the gloves of M S Dhoni behind the stumps for a well-made 46 off 30 balls.

Despite Bairstow's dismissal, the strong foundation he and Rossouw laid ensured a smooth chase for Punjab. Sam Curran and Shashank Singh finished the job with ease, securing victory with 13 balls to spare.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw provided a spark at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings, but his dismissal couldn't derail their dominant chase against the Chennai Super Kings.

Coming in after the early loss of Prabhsimran Singh, Rossouw announced his arrival with a bang. He wasted no balls, smashing boundaries off the very first deliveries he faced -- two fours off debutant Richard Gleeson and another two in the next over against Mustafizur Rahman.

The South African batter continued his aggressive display, taking on Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur with a six each. He looked well on his way to a fifty, but an ambitious shot off a low full toss from Thakur resulted in his dismissal for a quickfire 43 off just 23 balls.

While Rossouw fell short of a half century, his early onslaught put the CSK bowlers on the back foot and set the stage for a convincing victory for the Kings.

