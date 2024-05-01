Bumrah Gifts Purple Cap To Young Fan

Jasprit Bumrah is a gentleman and he showed that with a sweet gesture after Mumbai Indians' match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Bumrah, who has the most wickets in IPL 2024, gifted a young fan the Purple Cap after the match.

He then obliged the kid with an autograph, sending the child into hysterics.

'That kid now has a core memory for life,' Mumbai Indians captioned the video with a heart emoji, tagging Bumrah in the video.

Bumrah has 14 scalps in 10 games at an average of 18.28 and an economy rate of 6.40. His best figures are 5/21.

MI are in the 9th spot with three wins and seven losses.