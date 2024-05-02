Punjab Kings equal Mumbai Indians' record against Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Punjab Kings picked up a gritty seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings equalled Mumbai Indians' record of five straight victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

Punjab achieved the feat after a 7-wicket win over CSK on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The five-match winning streak of Punjab started in the 2021 season of the IPL and is still going on strong. Earlier, MI registered the most successive wins between the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the T20 tournament.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals also have four consecutive victories against the Chennai-based franchise in IPL.

PBKS also became the second franchise to clinch the most wins by a visiting team against Chennai at Chepauk in IPL. With five wins at Chennai's home stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) hold the top place. Meanwhile, with three wins, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the third side with the most victories by an away side against CSK in Chennai.

Recapping the match, the vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk was reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

While Punjab, placed seventh, picked up only their fourth win of the season, Chennai lost their fifth match and currently occupy the fourth position on the points table.