Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday, penned a thoughtful tribute to Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who announced he is retiring from international football after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6.

From terming him a 'beacon of dedication' an an 'inspiration to millions', Bindra was effusive in his praise for the Indian captain.

There were glowing tributes for Chhetri from Virat Kohli and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.