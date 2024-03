Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, played his landmark 200th IPL game for his franchise.

Ahead of the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Rohit was felicitated with a special jersey presented by former MI captain and current mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit led MI to a record 5 IPL titles before being replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024.