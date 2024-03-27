News
Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!

Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!

March 27, 2024 13:56 IST
Rachin Ravindra

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Keeping a clear head and showing plenty of positive intent has helped Chennai Super Kings batsman Rachin Ravindra make a strong start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, the team's batting coach Michael Hussey said.

New Zealand all-rounder Ravindra emerged as a hot prospect for IPL teams after finishing as the fourth-highest scorer in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year with 578 runs including three centuries.

 

Some Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans had hoped Ravindra would join them, given his roots in the city, but having joined their fierce southern rivals Chennai in the player auction the 24-year-old has hit the ground running in his debut IPL season.

Rachin Ravindra

"Yeah, he's had a great start. It's been awesome to watch. He's just come here full of energy and he just wants to learn so much and make a positive impact on the team environment. It's fantastic," former Australia batsman Hussey told reporters.

"He's enjoying his time and soaking up as much knowledge as he possibly can."

After taking two catches - including a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli - and making 37 off 15 balls in Chennai's win over Bengaluru last week, Ravindra smashed 46 off 20 balls to lay the platform for Tuesday's 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans.

Rachin Ravindra

"He really feeds off the crowd as well. Once he got a couple of good shots away early (against Gujarat), his confidence grew and he believed he could perform on this stage," Hussey added.

"I think he's gone out there with a clear mind and positive attitude."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

