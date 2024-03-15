News
WATCH: Gambhir's Homecoming!

WATCH: Gambhir's Homecoming!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 15, 2024 14:14 IST
IMAGE: The former Knights skipper, who has been roped in as team mentor, touched down in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Photograph: KKR/X

Homecomings are special and it was indeed a special moment when former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir touched down in the City of Joy to join his former club as the mentor.

Gambhir, who has led the Knights to both their IPL title (2012 and 2014), arrived in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The Knights roped in the former skipper as team mentor in the hope to bag their third title.

 

Following Gambhir’s run, KKR have reached the final just once, in 2021, where they fell to champions Chennai Super Kings.

Prior to this, Gambhir spent two seasons as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. The team reached the playoffs in both occasions.

Welcoming him back to his former den, the Knights posted a video of Gambhir touching down in Kolkata. Fans had thronged the airport to welcome their title-winning skipper.

The video took fans down the memory lane, showing glimpses of Gambhir’s time in the KKR colours. Gambhir even posed with the two IPL trophies the Knights won under his leadership.

SEE: Gautam Gambhir returns to his old hunting ground! Video: Kolkata Knight Riders/X
REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

