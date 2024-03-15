IPL 2024: What's Making Ravindra Jadeja Smile?

Photographs: CSK/Instagram

Star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali joined champions Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024.



"RaJa (King) here to conquer!," CSK captioned the Instagram post of a smiling Jadeja arriving into Chennai on Friday.

Jadeja had played a major role in CSK's IPL triumph last year. He struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma off the last two balls of the match to give CSK a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He enjoyed of his best seasons for CSK last year, picking up 20 wickets in 16 games, while scoring 190 runs at a strike rate of 142.





English all-rounder Moeen, who joined CSK ahead of IPL 2021, has also been one of their key players in the last three years. He struggled to make an impact with the bat last year, scoring 124 runs as compared to 244 and 357 runs in the previous two seasons. With the ball he claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.5.