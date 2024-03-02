News
Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments

Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments

March 02, 2024 10:37 IST
Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, on Saturday announced that he has requested the BJP President to relieve him of his political duties.

'I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNaddaji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShahji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!.'

A BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor for the upcoming season, starting on March 22.

