Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Look At KKR, CSK's Pre-IPL 2024 Camps

A Look At KKR, CSK's Pre-IPL 2024 Camps

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 05, 2024 18:36 IST
Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh is channeling his focus towards honing his skills. Photograph: KKR/X

The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise is leaving no stone unturned in its relentless preparations for the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, set to kick off on March 22.

In a proactive move, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar has spearheaded the establishment of a temporary training facility in bustling Mumbai.

 

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitish Rana chatS with Abhishek Nayar.

KKR has shared captivating glimpses of their intensive training sessions on X, underscoring their mantra: 'Plan. Practice. Perfect.'

A star-studded line-up of players -- Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy -- has been actively participating in the meticulously crafted sessions conducted by Nayar.

The training roster is further enriched by the promising presence of domestic talents Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Sakib Hussain and Ramandeep Singh.

Suyash Sharma

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma with Abhishek Nayar.

Rinku Singh, KKR's highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, is channeling his focus towards honing his skills.

KKR

IMAGE: Meet KKR spin trio: Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy.

The strategic inclusion of left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya adds a new dimension to KKR's bowling strategy. His presence, alongside the seasoned Mitchell Starc, promises the formation of a potent partnership, especially during the critical opening overs of the game.

The comprehensive pre-season camp, involving the entire squad, is scheduled to commence on March 15.

KKR

IMAGE: Meet KKR pacers: Chetan Sakaria, Vaibhav Arora, Sakib Hussain.

KKR, aiming for a rebound after a seventh-place finish in IPL 2023, anticipates a change in fortunes with Gautam Gambhir's return as mentor. The seasoned captain of 2012 and 2014 is expected to provide crucial leadership.

Their IPL 2024 journey begins on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With a balanced squad and meticulous preparations, KKR is geared up for a compelling season.

CSK

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar gears up for IPL 2024. Photograph and video: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings also gear up for IPL 2024 as the first batch of Indian players, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, arrive for the pre-season camp.

CSK announced the presence of the initial group, featuring Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki and Ajay Mandal, with the notable return of Deepak Chahar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chahar, absent since December due to personal reasons, eyes a comeback, having declared himself fit last month. His presence in the CSK camp is crucial for both personal and team goals, including the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
