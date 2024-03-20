SEE: Kane Williamson joins forces with Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans aptain Shubman Gill with Kane Williamson. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram



Gujarat Titans enjoyed a dream debut, as they left everyone shell-shocked by going all the way to win IPL 2023 in their first season.

They narrowly missed out on a repeat performance in the second season last year, losing a narrow final to Chennai Super Kings.

After two successful seasons, IPL 2024 presents a new challenge for Titans courtesy of captain Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians.

An even bigger challenge awaits the young Shubman Gill, who takes over the captaincy reins. The young prodigy has dazzled with his batting prowess, but how will he translate that into effective leadership?

While Gill topped the IPL scoring charts in 2023, his captaincy skills remain a question mark.

Fortunately, seasoned campaigners like Kane Williamson and David Miller can provide invaluable guidance both on and off the field.

The video shared by GT, featuring Williamson and Gill practicing together with the caption "These two... wholesome," embodies the team spirit they need to translate onto the field.

Can the Titans maintain their momentum? Only time will tell.