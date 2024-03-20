SEE: Jaiswal continues 'love story' with sixes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

The IPL season is upon us, and teams are pulling out all the stops!

The Rajasthan Royals are no exception, and their young star Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the charge.

Jaiswal, fresh off a record-breaking 712 runs in the Test series against England, received a hero's welcome upon joining the Royals' camp in Jaipur.

He's not wasting any time, diving headfirst into practice sessions and showcasing his already impressive batting skills.

In a recent video shared on the Royals' social media platform, Jaiswal showcases his remarkable talent by effortlessly smashing a one-handed six. This impressive feat serves as a vivid reminder of his undeniable affinity for boundaries. The Royals fittingly captioned the post on their official handle, "Yashasvi and sixes, you know the love story."

Another video highlights his dominance in the nets with the caption "JaisBall mode at SMS!" (referring to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium).

Jaiswal's explosive batting in the last IPL season (625 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.3) cemented his place as a key player for the Royals.

He even earned national call-ups for India's T20I and Test teams. Now, with his hunger for big runs evident, Jaiswal is shaping up to be a force to reckon with in IPL 2024.