'Remember when Dhoni lifted me?' Jadeja gets nostalgic

IMAGE: Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after CSK beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' star Ravindra Jadeja is reminiscing about sweeter times!

Ahead of IPL 2024, Jadeja shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram. The photo shows him posing next to a framed image of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifting him after CSK's dramatic victory in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Jadeja's caption, "Super special moment," perfectly captures the emotions of that night. Dhoni, usually known for his composure, was overcome with joy after Jadeja's last-ball heroics sealed their fifth IPL title.

Video: CSK/X

With 10 runs needed off the final two deliveries, Jadeja smashed a six and a four to etch his name in CSK folklore. This iconic moment clearly resonates with Jadeja, who has been a loyal member of CSK since 2012.

Having blossomed as a frontline spinner under Dhoni's leadership, he now aims to repeat the championship feat as CSK begin their title defence in IPL 2024, starting March 22.