SEE: RCB men give guard of honour to WPL champions

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The jubilant Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their victorious Women's Premier League team in grand style on Tuesday.

The men's team, including stars like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, formed a guard of honor as the WPL champions, led by Smriti Mandhana with the trophy held high, walked through.

Roaring applause erupted from the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the women's team took a victory lap, even enjoying a video call with teammate Ellyse Perry during the celebration.

This heartwarming gesture comes after RCB's women's team secured a dominant win in the WPL 2024 final. Spinners Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil dismantled the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup, restricting them to a manageable 113. The chase was a smooth affair, with RCB comfortably clinching the title by 8 wickets.

Now, the men's team aims to replicate the women's success.

Boasting a blend of experience and youthful talent, RCB welcomes the return of star batsman Virat Kohli, who missed recent national matches.

In a video posted by the franchise, Kohli expressed his excitement to be back on the field and reconnect with the Bangalore crowd. With the likes of du Plessis and Maxwell bolstering the squad, RCB looks poised for a strong showing in the upcoming IPL season.