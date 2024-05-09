Cummins Grooves To Bollywood On Birthday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kara Cummins/Instagram

Pat Cummins has a lot of reasons to celebrate, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper was seen in a jovial mood as he grooved to Bollywood numbers to celebrate his birthday.

Cummins, who had taken his home fans by surprise by speaking in Telugu earlier in the season, shook a leg to a popular number from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The video was uploaded by the Australian skipper's sister Kara Cummins, who joined her brother on the dance floor along with their father Peter Cummins.

Video: Kara Cummins/Instagram

Cummins, who turned 31 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, was seen grooving to Laal Peeli Akhiyan in what looked like a dance studio.

After acing the dance moves, the SRH skipper capped off his birthday with a record-breaking win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium om Hyderabad.

Watching him in the stands was his dad Peter Cummins and...

... and his sister Kara. Pat and Kara lost their mother Maria in March last year.

Heinrich Klaasen with his 18-month-old daughter Laya after the game.