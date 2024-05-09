News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins Grooves To Bollywood On Birthday

Cummins Grooves To Bollywood On Birthday

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kara Cummins/Instagram
 

Pat Cummins has a lot of reasons to celebrate, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper was seen in a jovial mood as he grooved to Bollywood numbers to celebrate his birthday.

Cummins, who had taken his home fans by surprise by speaking in Telugu earlier in the season, shook a leg to a popular number from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The video was uploaded by the Australian skipper's sister Kara Cummins, who joined her brother on the dance floor along with their father Peter Cummins.

Video: Kara Cummins/Instagram

Cummins, who turned 31 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, was seen grooving to Laal Peeli Akhiyan in what looked like a dance studio.

After acing the dance moves, the SRH skipper capped off his birthday with a record-breaking win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium om Hyderabad.

Watching him in the stands was his dad Peter Cummins and...

... and his sister Kara. Pat and Kara lost their mother Maria in March last year.

Heinrich Klaasen with his 18-month-old daughter Laya after the game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?
Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?
'Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket'
'Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket'
Big-hitting Head using IPL as prep for T20 WC
Big-hitting Head using IPL as prep for T20 WC
AI Express sacks 25 crew members after mass leave
AI Express sacks 25 crew members after mass leave
Srikanth Review
Srikanth Review
'Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket'
'Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket'
Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?
Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'This is unreal batting'

'This is unreal batting'

Head, Abhishek's Records Galore!

Head, Abhishek's Records Galore!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances