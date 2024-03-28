News
Russell vows to be more fearless after 2023 struggle

Russell vows to be more fearless after 2023 struggle

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 19:53 IST
I was thinking about failure last year, but now more clear in my approach: Andre Russell

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell said he has been working on his batting technique as well over the last year to make a bigger impact. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell gave an early storm warning to opponents, plundering a 25-ball 64 for Kolkata KnightRiders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL game and the veteran batter attributed the bright beginning to a changed mindset.

In contrast, Russell was a pale shadow of his intimidating self in IPL 2023, managing just 227 runs from 14 matches and snaffling just seven wickets.

“My mindset wasn't right (in 2023). I was thinking about failure more than thinking about going out and doing what I do best.

 

“When you have a mindset that I don't want to get out, I think that's a negative mindset for me,” Russell said on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

“I think I've been allowing myself to be under pressure, because I've been thinking too much. It's all about the mindset, as I said, and now more clear in my approach to every delivery,” added Russell.

But the Jamaican all-rounder said he has been working on his batting technique as well over the last year to make a bigger impact.

“I've made a few changes. I was at the nets in Abu Dhabi and Sunil (Narine) was watching my technique. We realised I was doing too much, as I was stepping out and I needed to work on my stride towards the delivery.

“When I look at most batters who are big hitters, they don't really have a big stretch against the deliveries that are going away. So, that's just one little tweak that I've done,” said Russell.

Detailing the changes further, the 35-year-old said: “Now, I'm just trying to move as late as possible, and you know, I wouldn't speed so much and I try to depend on that, and just use eye-hand coordination,” he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
