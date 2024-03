IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians fought back on Wednesday night, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad score was a bridge too far. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar and Captain Hardik Pandya lifted the spirits of the team after their 31-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

In a stunning display of power-hitting, SRH posted the highest ever IPL total of 277/3 before clinching a 31 run victory over an equally aggressive Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night.

See what Tendulkar and Hardik told the players...