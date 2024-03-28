Rachin Grateful For #Yellove

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra after he received one of the match awards for his batting in the Chennai Super Kings-Gujarat Titans game at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, March 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

After 'Sachin! Sachin!', it's now 'Rachin! Rachin!'

And the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder is grateful for the love coming his way.

'Not sure I'm a favourite just yet, but the Chennai fans are amazing. It's a special feeling when you've got fans cheering your name. I'm very, very, grateful for that to happen,' Rachin -- whose first name is an amalgam of Ra (as in Rahul Dravid) and chin (from Sachin Tendulkar), his father's favourite cricketers -- says in a video posted on CSK's X handle.

Rachin has made an impactful start to his IPL career -- after taking two catches and making 37 off 15 balls in CSK's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week, he smashed 46 off 20 balls to lay the platform for Tuesday's 63-run victory over the Gujarat Titans.

SEE: Rachin Ravindra thanks CSK fans. Video: Kind courtesy, CSK/X

The New Zealand all-rounder finished as the fourth-highest scorer in the 50-overs World Cup last year with 578 runs including three centuries.