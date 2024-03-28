Tilak Varma Channels SKY

Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X

Tilak Varma's impressive batting wasn't the only highlight of his innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

After scoring a fifty, Tilak -- who is a Hyderabad native -- surprised everyone with a celebratory nod towards the dressing room, mimicking Suryakumar Yadav's signature pose.

The celebratory gesture, often associated with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is known as the calma pose, which translates to 'calm' in Portuguese.

SKY launched this celebration in IPL 2020 after a match-winning knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.