Tilak Varma Channels SKY

Tilak Varma Channels SKY

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2024 18:47 IST
Tilak Varma

Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X
 

Tilak Varma's impressive batting wasn't the only highlight of his innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

 

 

After scoring a fifty, Tilak -- who is a Hyderabad native -- surprised everyone with a celebratory nod towards the dressing room, mimicking Suryakumar Yadav's signature pose.

The celebratory gesture, often associated with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is known as the calma pose, which translates to 'calm' in Portuguese.

SKY launched this celebration in IPL 2020 after a match-winning knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

