News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Russell backs KKR coach despite 'militant' label

Russell backs KKR coach despite 'militant' label

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chandrakant Pandit

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Senior all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday supported Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed 'militant' by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese.

Wiese, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year's IPL.

However, Jamaican Russell, an integral part of KKR's core group, sounded different.

“We've been working with him from last year. I think when you're working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don't complain,” said Russell during the pre-match press meet.

 

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England's head coach job.

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time."

"So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer' recently.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Batting Treat For Orange Army!
Batting Treat For Orange Army!
MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
MI Vs SRH: Who Fielded Best?
MI Vs SRH: Who Fielded Best?
SEE: Nortje 'Excited' To Get Going
SEE: Nortje 'Excited' To Get Going
Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence
Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence
SEE: Sachin, Hardik Motivate MI Players
SEE: Sachin, Hardik Motivate MI Players
Kejriwal not well, being 'harassed a lot': Wife
Kejriwal not well, being 'harassed a lot': Wife

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

MI Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?

MI Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances