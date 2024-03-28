News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna in their squad

RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna in their squad

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 20:36 IST
Keshav Maharaj

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday added senior South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to their squad in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders also named Afghan player Allah Ghazanfar -- a 16-year-old off-spinner -- as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the IPL said on Thursday.

Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The youngster has played three T20s and six List A matches and has five and four wickets respectively against his name. He joins KKR for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

 

His replacement Maharaj has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket.

Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets, and can chip in with some handy runs down the order. RR have brought him on board for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
