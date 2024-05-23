RCB's need of the hour -- set of skilful bowlers

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj took 2 for 33 in his fours overs in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Raw pace alone will never be enough to win T20 games consistently at Chinnaswamy where bowlers with different skill-sets, executing a specific plan will be required in Royal Challengers Bengaluru set-up, head coach Andy Flower said after his team's exit from IPL Eliminator.

While RCB had a brilliant run at the back-end with six straight wins and qualified for the Eliminator, the team lost most of its games at the Chinnaswamy with none of the bowlers-- Mohammed Siraj (ER 9.18), Lockie Ferguson (ER 10.62), Yash Dayal (ER 9.14), Recce Topley (ER 11.200), Karn Sharma (ER 10.58) having set the stage on fire.

"You certainly need highly skilful bowlers at (M) Chinnaswamy (Stadium). Simply pace is not going to be the answer there. You need skilful, intelligent bowlers and people that can bowl to really specific plans at Chinnaswamy," Flower said.

With the mega auction scheduled to take place before next IPL, Flower wants RCB to pick specific kind of players.

"I don't really want to talk about that stuff yet -- I'm still digesting what's happened in this game. (But) I do think though as part answer to your question the Chinnaswamy has some particular qualities that we need to be able to exploit,” Flower said when asked what the franchise's approach will be for the next year.

On the batting front, Flower wants players with better power game, who can keep up the tempo.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell had a poor season scoring just 52 runs in 10 matches. Photograph: BCCI

"We have all seen how the power game has affected T20 cricket recently. On the batting front, you certainly need to recruit batsmen with that sort of power that can keep up that sort of tempo," he added.



Flower backed the struggling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to turn things around after he was dismissed for a duck and finished with a mere 52 runs in 10 matches.

"He's had an amazing couple of years actually. It was a surprise to everyone but I really wish him well. He's going to the World Cup now and I don't see any reason why he can't turn this around or turn his own personal form around in the World Cup for Australia,” Flower said.

Flower batted for the 'Impact Player' rule saying that it allows two Indian players to participate in a game.

"It has got a few positives about it absolutely. Now there's an extra Indian playing and that's a good thing for Indian cricket. It has catalysed the batsmen," Flower said.

"It has given them a little bit of a safety net and they've taken off and attacked the game a little more this year."

The former ZimbaBwe captain believes that even if the rule is done away with, batters won't back away from the ultra-aggressive approach seen this year.

"Even if you took the impact player rule away, I believe batsmen will still retain that very aggressive game that they're playing at the moment because they've proved to themselves that they can play that aggressively and stay in," Flower said.