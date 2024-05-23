What Kohli Said After RCB's Defeat

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks off the ground after Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room was a picture of dejection following their ouster from the Indian Premier League 2024.

RCB found a spot in the play-offs after a run of six successive wins in the league stage but their charge was halted after a good display of bowling from Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

In a video posted by RCB's official X handle, Virat said the first half of the season was an under-par performance from the franchise and they were not able to live up to their standards as cricketers. But he will cherish and remember the way his team bounced back from adversity.

Reflecting on the fan's support even though the team was down and out halfway through the season, RCB Captain Faf du Plessis said, 'We are extremely grateful to the supporters. Sad we cannot reach the finals. But from where we were and where we finished, I am really proud of the boys.'

Summarising the team's season, wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik said: 'With sports, there is no fairytale ending. There is always a hard day when things do not go your way. It was that day. As it is in the evening games, dew came and it became easy to bat on. But still, we should be proud of the fight we put up. We are proud of ourselves and I also hope fans are also proud of us for what we have done this year.'