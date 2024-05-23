Jaiswal Or Hetmeyer? Who Batted Better?

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals entered Qualifier 2 with a four wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals bounced back from their four match losing streak to knock a resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru out of IPL 2024.

From winning the toss, to restricting RCB to a defendable score and then finding the crucial boundaries, Royals ticked all the boxes to eke out a four-wicket win in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi stadium was packed with RCB fans with their team pulling off a remarkable turnaround. But their favourite stars failed to find the big knocks in the knockout game as the bowlers dominated the IPL encounter on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

No half-centuries were scored in the Eliminator, with Yashavi Jaiswal registering the highest score -- a 30-ball 45.

While the match missed the explosive knocks, there were crucial cameos that kept fans on their toes.

Mahipal Lomror

The RCB openers failed to capitalise on their strong start as they departed in quick succession.

With RCB struggling to build partnerships, Mahipal Lomror provided a much- needed spark in the middle overs.

He took just 17 balls to smash a blistering 32 runs, injecting some late impetus into the RCB innings. Lomror wasn't afraid to take risks, finding the boundary twice and clearing it twice more with powerful sixes. His knock boasted an impressive strike rate of 188, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

While Lomror's dismissal prevented a larger contribution, his quickfire innings helped RCB reach a slightly more respectable total of 172.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Rajasthan Royals opener, who has blown hot and cold this season, played a solid knock to get their chase off to a strong start.

After getting off to a quiet start, scoring just 3 off 6 at the end of two overs, Jaiswal, who was dropped on three, shifted gears against Yash Dayal in the third over.

Jaiswal hammered Dayal for four boundaries to press his foot on the accelerator, racing to 19 off 12. Jaiswal along with opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore kept the boundaries flowing to keep RR's chase on course.

After Kohler-Cadmore departed in the final over of the Powerplay, Jaiswal joined forces with Skipper Sanju Samson as the pair kept the boundaries flowing.

Jaiswal brought out two beautiful shots against Swapnil Singh in the 7th over, hammering him for back-to-back boundaries. After getting down on his knees and slapping the first four through cover, Jaiswal followed it up his another lovely shot, cutting Singh past backward point.

Jaiswal looked set for a big score. But the RR opener, looking to get across and scoop Cameron Green over the 'keeper failed to connect. The ball brushed his glove and with Dinesh Karthik collecting it, Jaiswal departed for 45 off 30. Scoring at 150, Jaiswal, who did not hit a maximum, struck as many as eight boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer

Royals missed Shimron Hetmyer's services in the last few matches due to a niggle. But with Hetmyer back in the line-up, he came to RR's rescue with a quickfire knock.

After Jaiswal's departure, RCB fought back with quick wickets. Kohli's stellar effort to run out Dhruv Jurel had stunned the Royals. Coming in as the Impact Player, Hetmyer arrived at the crease with RR needing 62 off 41 deliveries. Hetmyer and Riyan Parag kept the required strike rate in check with the pair adding 45 off 25 for the fifth wicket.

Hetmyer found his first boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 15th over, getting just enough bat on it, to send it to the fine leg ropes. Hetmyer then hammered Green for a maximum to put the pressure back on RCB.

Hetmyer then took consecutive boundaries off Yash Dayal in the 17th over to take RCB to the brink of victory. But a brilliant over from Siraj and a fabulous catch by Faf du Plessis sent Hetmyer back for a 14-ball 26.

Scoring at 185.71, Hetmyer's innings was peppered with three boundaries and a maximum. While Hetmyer's innings tilted the scales back in RR's favour, Rovman Powell's final over heroics took Royals into Qualifier 2.

RCB Vs RR: Who Played The Best Knock?