Ashwin beats injury to bowl match-turning spell

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the big wicket of RCB's Glenn Maxwell in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he 'put his body on the line for his team' for many of the games while facing injury and searching for rhythm.

Rajasthan Royals ended their four-match winless run in the Indian Premier League and bounced back just at the right moment to seal their place in the Qualifier 2 following a 4-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator on Wednesday.

A big occasion bowler, Ashwin's spell was the turning point for Rajasthan Royals as he conceded 19 runs in his four overs, dismissing the Australian duo of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries in his fourth over. RCB were restricted to 172 for 8.

Following the game, speaking at the post-match presentation, Ashwin said this win will give them confidence ahead of the qualifier two clash.

"In the first half of the season, I felt my body was not moving too well. I felt I was not able to complete my action on many occasions. I had an abdomen injury as well. I am ageing as well. For me, it was more about rhythm and hitting the right lengths.

"To come into the tournament from Test cricket was difficult, I needed some time to get that bowling rhythm. But once you have committed to your franchise, you want to go through with the season," said the 37-year-old.

Ashwin said that the team hit the right lengths while bowling and Trent Boult got some swing and seam movement. He also said that there was not much dew in the second innings.

"I think there were some exceptional shots from our boys to get that chase. I think our greatest strength is the exuberance of youth and the experience we have to support that. Now that Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer) is back in, and Rovman got a few boundaries today as well. We've got Keshav sitting outside. We have the right momentum for this team going forward," he concluded.