News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Justin Trudeau said after meeting Modi at G7 summit

What Justin Trudeau said after meeting Modi at G7 summit

By Aditi Khanna
June 16, 2024 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amidst severe strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that there was a commitment to work together with India to deal with some “very important issues” after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying “met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit”.

The meeting which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, is the first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

The Canadian allegations from last year were strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as “absurd and motivated”.

"I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues," Trudeau told reporters at a press conference in Savelletri Di Fasano in Italy on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day G7 Summit.

 

The last meeting between the two leaders happened on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India in September.

Soon after the meeting on Friday evening, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said the leaders had a "brief discussion on the bilateral relationship", during which Trudeau also congratulated Modi on his re-election.

"Of course, there are important issues between our two countries right now. You can appreciate that we won't be making any further statements at this time," spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt was quoted by the Canadian Press news agency as saying.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements.

Nijjar's murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Four Indian nationals have been arrested in this connection by the RCMP.

Modi's meeting with Trudeau came at the end of a packed day of bilateral meetings for the Prime Minister, including with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – the host of the summit. He also had discussions with other world leaders gathered for the summit, including with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Modi joined leaders of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania, Tunisia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address the Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, along with Pope Francis, on the invitation of Meloni.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Separatists in Canada crossing 'red line': Indian envoy
Separatists in Canada crossing 'red line': Indian envoy
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
Aus look to fresh start after brushing Scots aside
Aus look to fresh start after brushing Scots aside
'400 paar slogan did a great disservice to BJP'
'400 paar slogan did a great disservice to BJP'
Yogi, Bhagwat in Gorakhpur amid RSS-BJP rift rumors
Yogi, Bhagwat in Gorakhpur amid RSS-BJP rift rumors
'Dad, You're My Partner In Crime'
'Dad, You're My Partner In Crime'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances