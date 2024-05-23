Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting with son Fletcher after an IPL match on May 2. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting has revealed he was recently approached about taking over from Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach.

Dravid's contract as India head coach expires in June after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ponting, head coach of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, had mixed fortunes during this year's tournament with his side missing out on the play-offs.

Despite having enjoyed coaching stints in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians and DC and filling in as Australia's national T20I coach on an interim basis in the past, Ponting has not worked with any national team on a full-time basis.

'I've seen a lot of reports about it,' Ponting told the ICC Web site. 'Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it.

'I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home... everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well.

'Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11 month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing.'

Ponting is one of many former greats to have been linked to the India coaching job, with fellow IPL coaches Justin Langer and Stephen Fleming other names to have been floated.

'I've seen a few other names thrown about as well. Justin Langer's name got thrown in yesterday, Stephen Fleming's name has been thrown about a little bit,' Ponting noted.

'Gautam Gambhir's name has been thrown around a little bit the last couple of days as well. But I think it'd be unlikely for me just on the reasons that I've given there.'

'My family and my kids have spent the last five weeks over at the IPL with me and they come over every year and I had a whisper to my son about it, and I said, "Dad's been offered the Indian coaching job" and he said, "Just take it dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years",' Ponting laughed.

'That's how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn't exactly fit into my lifestyle.'