IPL 2024: King Kohli takes orange cap! Who else won big?

The IPL 2024 season concluded on Sunday, May 26th, with a result that might not have mirrored the excitement of the entire season.

While the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the final itself was a one-sided affair.

However, that didn't diminish the incredible journey that culminated in KKR's third IPL title.

Virat Kohli takes home batting honours

Even before the final whistle, some accolades were already etched in stone. Virat Kohli, in a season of exceptional batting prowess, secured the prestigious Orange Cap.

Amassing a phenomenal 741 runs in just 15 matches at a jaw-dropping average of 61.75, Kohli cemented his place as the season's leading run-scorer.

Harshal Patel emerges victorious in bowling battle

The race for the Purple Cap, awarded to the season's highest wicket-taker, was a nail-biting one.

Harshal Patel ultimately emerged victorious with a tally of 24 wickets. While KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy posed a serious threat, his impressive 21 wickets fell just short of Patel's mark.

Emerging talent and fair play

SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy, a rising star, received the well-deserved recognition of the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Not only did he contribute a commendable 303 runs with the bat, but he also showcased his bowling skills by picking up 3 crucial wickets.

Additionally, the coveted Fair Play Award was bestowed upon Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting their commitment to sportsmanship throughout the season.

Narine clinches MVP Title

The most prestigious award of the night, the Most Valuable Player of the Season, went to the phenomenal Sunil Narine of the KKR squad.

Narine's all-round brilliance, with 17 wickets and a vital contribution of 488 runs, solidified his MVP status.