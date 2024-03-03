News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Franklin set to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

IPL 2024: Franklin set to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 03, 2024 00:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: This will be former Mumbai Indians player James Franklin's maiden stint as coach in the IPL. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Former New Zealand left-arm pacer James Franklin is likely to replace Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach in IPL 2024, starting on March 22.

Steyn, a former South African fast bowler, who took over as SRH bowling coach in 2022, has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

 

"We are in talks with him (Franklin) as Dale Steyn will not be available for this season," an IPL source told PTI.

The 43-year-old had earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2012 seasons, but this will be his maiden stint as coach in the IPL.

However, Franklin has coaching experience with Durham in English county cricket and Pakistan Super League team Islamabad United as assistant coach.

At SRH, Franklin will link up with his former team-mate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the team's head coach after IPL 2023.

Earlier, they have worked together at Middlesex in county cricket as well as with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rinku, Jaiswal Key At T20 World Cup
Rinku, Jaiswal Key At T20 World Cup
SEE: Shikhar Dhawan Grooves With Akshay
SEE: Shikhar Dhawan Grooves With Akshay
How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?
How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?
BJP fields Bansuri Swaraj; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
BJP fields Bansuri Swaraj; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain
F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain
WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!
WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!
BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia in; Pragya Thakur out
BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia in; Pragya Thakur out

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK!

PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK!

Chahar set for comeback as CSK camp gets underway

Chahar set for comeback as CSK camp gets underway

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances