Chahar set for comeback as CSK camp gets underway

Chahar set for comeback as CSK camp gets underway

March 02, 2024 15:23 IST
Pacer Deepak Chahar arrives in Chennai, on Friday, ahead of the IPL training camp

IMAGE: Pacer Deepak Chahar arrives in Chennai, on Friday, ahead of the IPL training camp. Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp got underway in Chennai on Saturday in the presence of pacer Deepak Chahar, who will be eyeing a national comeback through a consistent run for his franchise in the IPL beginning March 22.

"The first batch of local (Indian) players arrived on Friday and more are expected to arrive in the coming days," a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official told PTI.

 

On Friday, CSK confirmed the arrival of the first batch of players in the city and they included Simarjeet Singh (pacer), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (all-rounder), Mukesh Choudhary (pacer), Prashant Solanki (spinner), Ajay Mandal (all-rounder) and Deepak Chahar (seamer).

Notably, Chahar has not played any form of cricket since last December when he pulled out of the T20 series against Australia midway before skipping the tour of South Africa due to his father's illness.

However, he declared himself fully fit last month while training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The injury-prone pacer is eyeing a comeback to the national side for the T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and the USA in June.

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad gets special welcome ahead of CSK's training camp

IMAGE: Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad gets special welcome ahead of CSK's training camp. Photograph: CSK/X

Fan-favourite and team skipper MS Dhoni's arrival is yet to be confirmed. He was spotted with his wife Sakshi in Jamnagar on Friday when he attended the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

CSK open their IPL 2024 campaign versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on March 22.

