Shikhar Dhawan Grooves With Akshay

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan showcased his dance moves alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, grooving to the tunes of Mast Malang Jhoom from the coming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The upbeat track, composed by Vishal Mishra, known for his chartbuster Pehle Bhi Main from Animal, created a lively atmosphere during the impromptu dance session.

In an another delightful Instagram post, Dhawan shared a cheerful moment with Rishabh Pant, captioned, Jiya jale jaan jale, aaja mere bhai lagja gale.

As excitement builds for the IPL 2024 season, Dhawan gears up to lead the Punjab Kings.

The team's opening clash against Delhi Capitals on March 23 in Mohali promises an electrifying start to the cricketing extravaganza.