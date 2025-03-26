Is Shastri Targeting Kohli?

IMAGE: Despite being stranded on an unbeaten 97, Shreyas Iyer instructed Shashank Singh to focus on maximising the team's total, not his personal century. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's selfless captaincy in Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans has sparked a debate about prioritising team success over individual milestones.

Despite being stranded on an unbeaten 97, Iyer instructed Shashank Singh to focus on maximising the team's total, not his personal century.

Shashank, who blasted a crucial 44 off 16 balls, revealed Iyer's clear message, 'Don't think about my 100; just hit as many boundaries as you can.' This approach proved vital, as PBKS's 243/5 proved 11 runs too many for GT.

In the post-match presentation, Shashank further emphasised Iyer's team-first attitude. 'He only came and said, "Shashank, don't worry about my 100",' showcasing a rare display of selflessness in the high-stakes environment of the IPL.

During the innings break, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, while praising Iyer's approach, subtly alluded to players who prioritise personal achievements.

'That's the right thing to say in a team game,' Shastri remarked, leading many to speculate if he was referencing Virat Kohli's past actions.

Shastri didn't take names, but the veiled reference seemed unmistakable.

Shastri's comment might have sounded like generic praise for Iyer, but fans quickly connected the dots. Soon after, clips of Kohli's infamous IPL 2019 moment resurfaced on social media.

With two balls remaining and Kohli on 96, he appeared to refuse a potential double, seemingly to secure his century.

Marcus Stoinis, the non-striker, was left with a wry smile, understanding Kohli's intent. Kohli reached his century with a boundary on the subsequent delivery.

The contrast between Iyer's selflessness and Kohli's perceived self-interest fuelled online discussions, with many interpreting Shastri's comment as a veiled critique of Kohli's actions.