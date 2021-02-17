IPL 2025: Which Captain Earns The Most?

Pandya or Pant? Which IPL skipper rakes in most moolah?
Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 cr/Rs 27 mn)
The highest paid captain in IPL history, signed by LSG for a record price.
Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 cr/Rs 267.5 mn)
A close second, signed by PBKS after KKR surprisingly released him despite winning IPL 2024.
Pat Cummins (Rs 18 cr/Rs 180 mn)
After an impressive campaign in IPL 2024, retained by SRH for a good price, but less than what he earned in 2024.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 cr/Rs 180 mn)
Despite being overshadowed by M S Dhoni, Rutu has been rewarded by CSK well.
Sanju Samson (Rs 18 cr/Rs 180 mn)
RR back their batting mainstay, retaining him for the same price as Cummins and Gaikwad.
Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr/Rs 165 mn)
A surprise choice as DC captain, has been with the franchise since 2019.
Shubman Gill (Rs 16.5 cr/Rs 165 mn)
In his 2nd season as GT captain, gets the same salary as Axar.
Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 cr/Rs 163.5 mn)
MI's leader, strangely, is not IPL 2025's most rewarded skipper.
Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 cr/Rs 110 mn)
Retained by RCB, then awarded the captaincy ahead of Virat Kohli.
Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.5 cr/Rs 11.5 mn)
A last minute buy for KKR, a most surprising choice as captain ahead of several stars in the team.