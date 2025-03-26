HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GT Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

GT Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 26, 2025
March 26, 2025 10:34 IST

Punjab Kings made a winning start to their IPL 2025 campaign, outclassing Gujarat Titans by 11 runs on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

It was a thrilling contest between two power-packed batting line-ups, as they lit up the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a flurry of sixes and fours throughout the game.

Both teams lost five wickets each while amassing a combined 475 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

With the dew playing a role, the fielding of the two teams was nothing much to write about.

GT Vs PBKS: The Best Catches

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya takes the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

Priyansh Arya enjoyed a memorable IPL debut.

The 24-year-old Punjab Kings batter excelled all expectations, stroking a magnificent 47 from 23 balls to give his team a flying start in the Powerplay.

He then proved his worth on the field with a well-held catch to get rid of Shubman Gill. The Gujarat Titans' captain and batting mainstay got a leading edge off Glenn Maxwell and Arya reacted quickly to pouch the catch safely in the covers.

Arshad Khan

Arshad Khan

Arshad Khan messed up on the field early in the contest, as he put down a catch running back from mid-off to give Priyansh Arya a lifeline off Kagiso Rabada.

He made up for that lapse to send back Prabhsimran Singh off Rabada in the fourth over.

A few overs later, he took a well-judged catch at deep midwicket to play a role in Azmatullah Omarzai's dismissal after he attempted a slog sweep off R Sai Kishore.

Arshad then took another sharp catch at short third man after Marcus Stoinis miscued a reverse sweep.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
