Is Dhoni Taking A Dig at Rohit?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 25, 2025 19:14 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: M S Dhoni emphasised the importance of a captain being a top performer, stating that if a skipper struggles with his form, it can negatively impact the team despite strong leadership skills. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's candid interview, broadcast by IPL 2025's official broadcasters, has stirred considerable discussion, revealing his thought process behind key decisions, including the strategic handover of the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK named Gaikwad as its new skipper on the eve of the IPL 2024 season, but Dhoni revealed in the interview that the young opener was informed of the decision well in advance -- towards the end of the previous season.

Dhoni emphasised the importance of a captain being a top performer, stating that if a skipper struggles with his form, it can negatively impact the team despite strong leadership skills.

'If your performance is not up to the mark and you are not performing but your captaincy is good -- then it becomes a problem for the team.

'First and foremost, you need a performer as your captain. Your performance should be right up there, then comes captaincy,' Dhoni explained.

MS Dhoni

As soon as the interview aired, Dhoni's remarks went viral on social media, with fans speculating whether his statement was an indirect reference to India's Test and ODI Captain Rohit Sharma.

The speculation stems from India's recent tour of Australia, where Rohit's individual form had come under scrutiny.

While Dhoni made no direct mention of Rohit, the comment has sparked widespread debate, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the ongoing captaincy discussions in Indian cricket.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
