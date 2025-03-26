Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Era Begins in Style

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's fearless knock powered Punjab to a thrilling 11-run win over Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's explosive 97* off 42 balls on his Punjab Kings captaincy debut set social media ablaze, fueling hope and excitement among fans.

His fearless knock powered Punjab to a thrilling 11-run win over Gujarat Titans, but beyond the fireworks with the bat, it was his selfless leadership and tactical sharpness that truly stood out.

Despite nearing his maiden IPL century, Iyer prioritised team success over personal milestones.

In the final over, he urged Shashank Singh to go all out, leading to a crucial 23-run finish -- Punjab's second-highest IPL total. Post-match, Shashank revealed, 'From ball one, Shreyas told me not to worry about his hundred and just play freely.'

This team-first mentality has won widespread praise, with social media buzzing over Iyer's leadership. Hashtags like #SarpanchSaabEra and #CaptainShreyas are trending, as fans believe he is the man to end Punjab's 17-year title drought.

Iyer's captaincy record is unmatched -- he's the only player in IPL history to have led three different franchises and the sole one among them to lift the trophy (with KKR in 2024). Now, he brings his winning mindset to a Punjab Kings squad determined for glory.

Posts declaring 'Shreyas Iyer is the leader Punjab Kings needed!' and 'He's bringing the trophy home!' flood social media, as the perception around Punjab shifts from underachievers to genuine contenders.

With Iyer at the helm and a re-energised squad, Punjab Kings look ready to break their trophy curse. The Sarpanch Saab era has begun in style, and if this is just the start, 2025 could finally be their year.