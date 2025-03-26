GT Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

It turned out to a run-fest in Ahmedabad as bowlers from both the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings suffered some heavy punishment on a flat pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium.



A total of 475 runs were scored in the match, with both teams combining for 30 sixes and 37 fours, making the most of the small boundaries at the venue.



Gujarat Titans, whose batters hit a total of 16 sixes, created a new record for the most sixes hit by them in an IPL innings.



Despite the onslaught, a few bowlers delivered notable performances, with R Sai Kishore and Vijaykumar Vyshak making a decisive impact.



GT Vs PBKS: The best bowlers



R Sai Kishore

Punjab's batting line-up looked unstoppable as Gujarat's bowlers came under heavy attack but spinner R Sai Kishore held his own amidst the carnage.



Despite the opposition raking up a huge 243/5, Kishore finished with exceptional figures of 3/30 in four overs at an economy rate of 7.50 -- the best by any bowler in the high-scoring match.



He made a tidy start, conceding just two runs in his opening over, before he struck a double in his next.

He got the wickets of Azmatullah Omarzai and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries in his second over, in which he conceded just a single run.



Omarzai's slog sweep went straight to Arshad at deep midwicket, while Maxwell missed the reverse sweep to be dismissed for a first-ball duck. Interestingly, Maxwell decided to walk off without taking the review, which would have saved him.



Sai Kishore's first spell figures were amazing: 2-0-3-2.



He was hit for a couple of sixes by Shreyas Iyer in his third over but he bounced back in his last over, when he got Marcus Stoinis caught at short third man for 20.



Vijaykumar Vyshak

Punjab pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak was one of the standout performers of the night.



After spending two seasons at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Karnataka fast bowler found a new home with PBKS, who bought him for Rs 1.80 crore (Rs 18 million) at the mega auction.



Introduced as an Impact Player during the latter half of Gujarat's run chase, Vyshak made an immediate impact, bowling the crucial 15th over..



The 28 year old applied brakes on Titans' scoring with a superb first over, delivering precise wide yorkers with great accuracy to restrict the free-flowing Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford.



His first two overs -- the 15th and 17th of the innings -- were outstanding, conceding just 10 runs without conceding a single boundary.



His impact was evident as Gujarat managed only 18 runs between the 15th and 17th overs, losing their momentum completely at a crucial juncture.

In contrast, Punjab had hammered 51 runs in three overs in the same phase.



Though he conceded 18 runs in the 19th over, but by then Punjab had already gained control of the match.



Vyshak;s final figures of 3-0-28-0 may not reflect wickets, but his spell played a crucial role in Punjab's victory.



Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings' decision to bring back Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) using the Right To Match option at the auction after they had released him turned out to be a wise one.



Arshdeep, who had played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the IPL in recent years.

Chasing 244 for victory, Gujarat needed a flying start in the Powerplay but they struggled to break free against Arshdeep in the Powerplay.



The left-armer's first two overs in the Powerplay went for just seven runs as Gujarat struggled to 17 for no loss in the first three overs.



He struck a crucial blow when he came back for his second spell. He dismissed the well-set Sai Sudharsan, who was caught at deep square leg after scoring 74 from 41 balls.



Arshdeep bowled the perfect final over after Gujarat needed 27 for victory. He ran out Rahul Tewatia at the non-striker's end and then bowled Sherfane Rutherford for 46.



He finished with 2/36 from his four overs to help Punjab Kings make a winning start to their campaign in IPL 2025.

