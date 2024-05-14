News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI, Hardik Celebrate Pollard's Birthday

MI, Hardik Celebrate Pollard's Birthday

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 14, 2024 11:43 IST
IMAGE: Kieron Pollard with Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians batting coach cuts his birthday cake. Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Kieron Pollard celebrated his 37th birthday with his Mumbai Indians team.

The MI batting coach turned 37 on Sunday, May 12, 2024 and cut the birthday cake with the MI players in attendance at the team hotel.

'Here's to another year of greatness & swagger, Polly!' Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram post.

 

 

***

Photographs: Nicholas Pooran/Instagram

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-ul-Haq took a trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, May 13.

'Road trip to the Taj Mahal, what an experience it was. It's not just not a monument but actually a symbol of love,' Pooran said on Instagram.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

