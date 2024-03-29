Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Who Took The Best Catch?

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals picked up their second IPL 2024 win. Photographs: BCCI

The Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals encounter was dominated by some brilliant bowling and some lovely strokeplay.

Marred with some flounders on the field, with missed runout opportunities and dropped catches, there was a few moments where the fielders stole the limelight.

Though Sanju Samson failed to fire with the willow, the Rajasthan skipper was quick behind the stumps as the Royals picked up a 12 run win over the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Thursday, march 28, 2024.

Some of the best fielding moments from the game:

Sandeep Sharma

He put up a solid show with the ball, but Sandeep's brilliant catch turned the match in Royals' favour.

The set David Warner was enjoying a strong outing with the bat. Batting on 49, Warner attempting to hit a Avesh Khan delivery got a thick outside edge.

Sandeep, positioned at short third moved to his right before taking a flying stunner to deny Warner his half-century. Sandeep's stunner was without doubt one of the finest efforts on the field on Thursday.

Sanju Samson

The Royals skipper was clinical behind the stumps, picking up two catches. He picked up a comfortable catch in the fourth over to send Ricky Bhui back for a duck.

The more crucial dismissal was Rishabh Pant's catch. With the DC skipper attempting to cut a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery, Pant got a faint lower edge. Samson made no mistake behind the stumps. Pant was livid with himself; the cameras spotted him hitting the screen on his way to the pavilion in frustration.

Tristan Stubbs

Before he put up a clinical show with the bat, Stubbs picked up a stellar catch to end Ravichandran Ashwin's knock.

Standing at the deep midwicket fence, Stubbs made no mistake. Though he fumbled back, he didn't touch the boundary ropes and held onto the catch to send Ashwin packing.

DC Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?