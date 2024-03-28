SEE: Delhi Capitals shower Pant with love on 100th IPL match

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant reached a special milestone in his career as he stepped onto the field for his 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

To commemorate this achievement, Pant received a special jersey and a round of applause from his entire team.

The heartwarming moment was captured by the IPL on X where they shared a video with the caption, "A round of applause and a special jersey for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match."

Pant marked this landmark occasion by winning the toss and electing to bowl first against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.