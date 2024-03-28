News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Delhi Capitals shower Pant with love on 100th IPL match

SEE: Delhi Capitals shower Pant with love on 100th IPL match

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2024 21:24 IST
Delhi Capitals

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant reached a special milestone in his career as he stepped onto the field for his 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

To commemorate this achievement, Pant received a special jersey and a round of applause from his entire team.

 

The heartwarming moment was captured by the IPL on X where they shared a video with the caption, "A round of applause and a special jersey for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match."

 

Pant marked this landmark occasion by winning the toss and electing to bowl first against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

REDIFF CRICKET
SEE: Tilak Varma Channels SKY
Russell backs KKR coach despite 'militant' label
SEE: Sachin, Hardik Motivate MI Players
Olympic Champ Neeraj Chopra to kick off season in Doha
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail
Key conspirator in Bengaluru blast case arrested: NIA
RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

