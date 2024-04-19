'Babysitter' Pant Strikes Again!

Photograph and video: Delhi Capitals/X

Remember the 'babysitter' banter involving then Australian Test captain Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant?

Pant is back at it, but this time it's pure fun and games.

A heartwarming video released by Delhi Capitals shows Pant interacting with the children of his team-mate David Warner and Coach Ricky Ponting.

The video, which quickly went viral, features Pant in a playful mood, chatting and engaging with the kids.

Pant earned the 'babysitter' title in 2019, during India's tour of Australia, when Paine taunted him about babysitting his kids.

The moment became cricket folklore after Paine's wife posted a picture with Pant and their children.