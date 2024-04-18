IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 31.
The Rediff Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) is back for the 17th season of the IPL.
We've been publishing the MVPI table since the IPL began in 2008.
MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.
Here's how it works: We start by making assumptions about the par score; in this IPL, with more runs being scored than before, we assume the par score to be 180 (which translates to a par strike rate of 150).
So if you score at a rate higher than the par, bonus runs get added on to the aggregate; if the rate is below par, then runs are proportionately deducted from the batter's actual run aggegrate.
For example, Sunil Narine has an aggregate of 276 (after Match 31), but his strike rate is 187.8, which is above the par of 150.
So, his presumed aggregate is 332.
Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 361, and a strike rate of 147.3. So, his presumed aggregate is marginally lower at 355.
We use the same idea for a bowler's economy rate. If the par score is 180 in 20 overs, then the par economy rate per over must be presumed to be 9, and the bowler is expected to concede 36 runs in a four-over spell.
If he concedes less than 36, then the difference is reckoned to be a bonus to the 'runs equivalent'.
If he concedes more than 36, then the difference is deducted from his 'runs equivalent'.
Our other assumptions are that every wicket is worth is 18 runs, and a catch is worth 6 extra runs.
Based on this formula, Sunil Narine is currently this IPL's MVP. He hasn't just scored runs at a high strike rate; he's also taken 7 wickets at any economy rate of 6.9.
Since this is the first update of the season, let's explain how Narine's MVPI of 527 is calculated.
His batting performance is worth 332 'runs', his bowling performance is worth 177 runs (18*7 = 126 'runs' for his 7 wickets and 51 runs bonus for an economy rate of 6.9, well below the par of 9), and his fielding performance with 3 catches is worth 18 'runs'. So, 332+177+18 = 527!
While we don't attempt to hide our formula, a very similar calculation is used to compute the IPL player's fantasy points in the many online games.
There is a second metric: The Rediff Paisa Vasool Index, PVI or player value index, which we'll explain in a future update.
Sunil Narine's PVI of 588 means that the franchise pays him just US$588 for every 'run equivalent' scored.
Pat Cummins has a PVI of 4970. So, for every 'run equivalent' he contributes, his franchise pays him US$4,970.
It is easy to see that at a PVI of 588 (we've converted his price in Rs to US$ at an exchange rate of 1$ = Rs 83), Narine is a fabulous steal.
We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.
Table 1: Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2024 (after Match 31 ending 16.4.24)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|276
|109
|26
|20
|187.8
|7
|6.9
|6
|527
|588
|2
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|361
|113
|35
|14
|147.3
|0
|-
|7
|385
|2347
|3
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|318
|84
|22
|20
|161.4
|0
|10
|7
|346
|662
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|253
|80
|9
|24
|199.2
|0
|-
|6
|346
|783
|5
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|276
|82
|27
|11
|155.1
|0
|-
|7
|324
|2603
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|261
|105
|28
|15
|167.3
|0
|-
|6
|300
|2754
|7
|Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|IND
|226
|83
|16
|18
|205.5
|0
|-
|7
|293
|1131
|8
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|235
|102
|28
|12
|199.2
|0
|-
|5
|293
|1198
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|223
|64
|10
|19
|161.6
|0
|-
|6
|287
|2879
|10
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|211
|63
|16
|18
|197.2
|0
|8.5
|6
|281
|1194
|11
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|250
|107
|22
|10
|147.9
|0
|-
|6
|274
|2199
|12
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|255
|89
|19
|9
|151.8
|0
|-
|6
|264
|1369
|13
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|242
|66
|20
|15
|163.5
|0
|-
|6
|262
|788
|14
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|ENG
|126
|63
|11
|3
|120
|8
|8.4
|6
|261
|3660
|15
|Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|189
|71
|9
|15
|190.9
|0
|-
|6
|260
|99
|16
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|128
|64
|11
|10
|200
|6
|10.5
|6
|258
|2802
|17
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|9
|8
|1
|0
|90
|10
|6.1
|6
|253
|2449
|18
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|232
|62
|24
|10
|154.7
|0
|-
|7
|251
|1680
|19
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|184
|69
|18
|13
|178.6
|0
|-
|6
|247
|3188
|20
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|194
|55
|16
|11
|157.7
|0
|-
|6
|246
|3358
|21
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|8.3
|7
|233
|1681
|22
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|204
|58
|16
|8
|138.8
|0
|-
|6
|224
|3919
|23
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|AUS
|5
|3
|0
|0
|71.4
|9
|7.9
|6
|213
|4970
|24
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|84
|31
|7
|1
|140
|4
|7.5
|6
|208
|3972
|25
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|NZ
|133
|46
|16
|7
|166.3
|0
|3.5
|6
|205
|453
|26
|Shashank Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|146
|61
|15
|7
|184.8
|0
|-
|6
|201
|51
|27
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|8
|6
|199
|2400
|28
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|174
|64
|12
|9
|148.7
|0
|-
|6
|197
|446
|29
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|224
|69
|25
|7
|130.2
|0
|-
|6
|196
|1581
|30
|Philip Salt
|KKR
|ENG
|201
|89
|24
|8
|128
|0
|-
|6
|191
|406
|31
|B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|226
|45
|23
|3
|127.7
|0
|-
|6
|187
|55
|32
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|29
|24
|4
|0
|152.6
|6
|8
|6
|187
|4142
|33
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|BAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|9.2
|5
|183
|564
|34
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|SA
|174
|81
|20
|8
|140.3
|0
|-
|6
|180
|1936
|35
|David Warner
|DC
|AUS
|166
|52
|17
|10
|138.3
|0
|-
|6
|176
|1834
|36
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|8.8
|6
|173
|1567
|37
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|131
|39
|11
|6
|145.6
|3
|12
|6
|172
|4503
|38
|Matheesha Prathirana
|CSK
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|7.3
|3
|170
|61
|39
|Trent Boult
|RR
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.4
|7
|170
|2835
|40
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|151
|66
|20
|5
|157.3
|0
|-
|4
|164
|2519
|41
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|51
|21
|4
|1
|121.4
|4
|7.3
|6
|164
|3778
|42
|Tim David
|MI
|AUS
|128
|45
|6
|9
|156.1
|0
|-
|6
|163
|2613
|43
|Abdul Samad
|SRH
|IND
|106
|37
|13
|5
|225.5
|0
|-
|6
|160
|1291
|44
|Aiden Markram
|SRH
|SA
|159
|50
|10
|4
|138.3
|0
|-
|6
|158
|850
|45
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|9.2
|6
|157
|1316
|46
|Jitesh Sharma
|PBKS
|IND
|106
|29
|5
|7
|130.9
|0
|-
|6
|154
|67
|47
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|115
|54
|13
|5
|166.7
|0
|-
|5
|145
|71
|48
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|6
|7.9
|6
|144
|72
|49
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|140
|39
|12
|5
|122.8
|0
|-
|6
|142
|4454
|50
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|7
|9.1
|6
|142
|4364
