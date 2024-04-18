IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 31.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates his century against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, April 16, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The Rediff Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) is back for the 17th season of the IPL.

We've been publishing the MVPI table since the IPL began in 2008.

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.

Here's how it works: We start by making assumptions about the par score; in this IPL, with more runs being scored than before, we assume the par score to be 180 (which translates to a par strike rate of 150).

So if you score at a rate higher than the par, bonus runs get added on to the aggregate; if the rate is below par, then runs are proportionately deducted from the batter's actual run aggegrate.

For example, Sunil Narine has an aggregate of 276 (after Match 31), but his strike rate is 187.8, which is above the par of 150.

So, his presumed aggregate is 332.

Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 361, and a strike rate of 147.3. So, his presumed aggregate is marginally lower at 355.

We use the same idea for a bowler's economy rate. If the par score is 180 in 20 overs, then the par economy rate per over must be presumed to be 9, and the bowler is expected to concede 36 runs in a four-over spell.

If he concedes less than 36, then the difference is reckoned to be a bonus to the 'runs equivalent'.

If he concedes more than 36, then the difference is deducted from his 'runs equivalent'.

Our other assumptions are that every wicket is worth is 18 runs, and a catch is worth 6 extra runs.

Based on this formula, Sunil Narine is currently this IPL's MVP. He hasn't just scored runs at a high strike rate; he's also taken 7 wickets at any economy rate of 6.9.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Since this is the first update of the season, let's explain how Narine's MVPI of 527 is calculated.

His batting performance is worth 332 'runs', his bowling performance is worth 177 runs (18*7 = 126 'runs' for his 7 wickets and 51 runs bonus for an economy rate of 6.9, well below the par of 9), and his fielding performance with 3 catches is worth 18 'runs'. So, 332+177+18 = 527!

While we don't attempt to hide our formula, a very similar calculation is used to compute the IPL player's fantasy points in the many online games.

There is a second metric: The Rediff Paisa Vasool Index, PVI or player value index, which we'll explain in a future update.

Sunil Narine's PVI of 588 means that the franchise pays him just US$588 for every 'run equivalent' scored.

Pat Cummins has a PVI of 4970. So, for every 'run equivalent' he contributes, his franchise pays him US$4,970.

It is easy to see that at a PVI of 588 (we've converted his price in Rs to US$ at an exchange rate of 1$ = Rs 83), Narine is a fabulous steal.

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.

Table 1: Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2024 (after Match 31 ending 16.4.24)

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Sunil Narine KKR WI 276 109 26 20 187.8 7 6.9 6 527 588 2 Virat Kohli RCB IND 361 113 35 14 147.3 0 - 7 385 2347 3 Riyan Parag RR IND 318 84 22 20 161.4 0 10 7 346 662 4 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 253 80 9 24 199.2 0 - 6 346 783 5 Sanju Samson RR IND 276 82 27 11 155.1 0 - 7 324 2603 6 Rohit Sharma MI IND 261 105 28 15 167.3 0 - 6 300 2754 7 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 226 83 16 18 205.5 0 - 7 293 1131 8 Travis Head SRH AUS 235 102 28 12 199.2 0 - 5 293 1198 9 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 223 64 10 19 161.6 0 - 6 287 2879 10 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 211 63 16 18 197.2 0 8.5 6 281 1194 11 Jos Buttler RR ENG 250 107 22 10 147.9 0 - 6 274 2199 12 Shubman Gill GT IND 255 89 19 9 151.8 0 - 6 264 1369 13 Shivam Dube CSK IND 242 66 20 15 163.5 0 - 6 262 788 14 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 126 63 11 3 120 8 8.4 6 261 3660 15 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 189 71 9 15 190.9 0 - 6 260 99 16 Andre Russell KKR WI 128 64 11 10 200 6 10.5 6 258 2802 17 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 9 8 1 0 90 10 6.1 6 253 2449 18 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 232 62 24 10 154.7 0 - 7 251 1680 19 Ishan Kishan MI IND 184 69 18 13 178.6 0 - 6 247 3188 20 Rishabh Pant DC IND 194 55 16 11 157.7 0 - 6 246 3358 21 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.3 7 233 1681 22 KL Rahul LSG IND 204 58 16 8 138.8 0 - 6 224 3919 23 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 5 3 0 0 71.4 9 7.9 6 213 4970 24 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 84 31 7 1 140 4 7.5 6 208 3972 25 Rachin Ravindra CSK NZ 133 46 16 7 166.3 0 3.5 6 205 453 26 Shashank Singh PBKS IND 146 61 15 7 184.8 0 - 6 201 51 27 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 0 0 0 0 - 9 8 6 199 2400 28 Tilak Varma MI IND 174 64 12 9 148.7 0 - 6 197 446 29 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 224 69 25 7 130.2 0 - 6 196 1581 30 Philip Salt KKR ENG 201 89 24 8 128 0 - 6 191 406 31 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 226 45 23 3 127.7 0 - 6 187 55 32 Rashid Khan GT AFG 29 24 4 0 152.6 6 8 6 187 4142 33 Mustafizur Rahman CSK BAN 0 0 0 0 - 10 9.2 5 183 564 34 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 174 81 20 8 140.3 0 - 6 180 1936 35 David Warner DC AUS 166 52 17 10 138.3 0 - 6 176 1834 36 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 8.8 6 173 1567 37 Hardik Pandya MI IND 131 39 11 6 145.6 3 12 6 172 4503 38 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 0 0 0 0 - 8 7.3 3 170 61 39 Trent Boult RR NZ 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.4 7 170 2835 40 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 151 66 20 5 157.3 0 - 4 164 2519 41 Axar Patel DC IND 51 21 4 1 121.4 4 7.3 6 164 3778 42 Tim David MI AUS 128 45 6 9 156.1 0 - 6 163 2613 43 Abdul Samad SRH IND 106 37 13 5 225.5 0 - 6 160 1291 44 Aiden Markram SRH SA 159 50 10 4 138.3 0 - 6 158 850 45 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 9.2 6 157 1316 46 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 106 29 5 7 130.9 0 - 6 154 67 47 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 115 54 13 5 166.7 0 - 5 145 71 48 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.9 6 144 72 49 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 140 39 12 5 122.8 0 - 6 142 4454 50 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 7 9.1 6 142 4364

