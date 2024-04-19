News
Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal

Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2024 13:04 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Photograph and video: CSK/X

Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't just leading the Chennai Super Kings on the field; he's leading a charmed life off it too.

This rising star's love story is as impressive as his batting average.

Just after CSK's IPL win in 2023, Ruturaj married Utkarsha Pawar, a talented cricketer for Maharashtra. A delightful video showcases their journey, a testament to their shared passion for the game.

 

Their cricketing connection goes beyond romance. A playful 'Super Couple' challenge by CSK had them bat against each other, with Ruturaj needing 10 runs off 6 balls for victory! The result? A thrilling tie!

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad's rise to captaincy is a story of pure dedication. He emerged as CSK's rock during the tough 2020 season, and his consistent brilliance powered them to victory in 2021 and again in 2023.

His talent truly peaked in 2021, securing him the prestigious Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
