Rishabh Pant, the 'babysitter' in demand

January 09, 2019 17:26 IST

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl on December 30, 2018.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old took to Twitter, to ask help from fellow teammate Rishabh Pant.

“Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy,” Sharma tweeted.

Pant was quick to reply. “Hahhaa.. Bhaiya Yuzvendra Chahal not doing his job properly? More than happy to babysit Samaira. Congratulations Ritika Sajdeha.”

Pant seems to be in high demand for his ‘services’ as Rohit was not the only one to ask his help.

Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the Australian captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence.

Bonnie, who herself posed in the picture, captioned it 'Best Babysitter' with a smiling Pant by her side.

The reference came after Paine and Pant had a go at each other during the Melbourne Test match and the stump microphone recorded their enjoyable sledging.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bonnie Paine, Instagram