WATCH: Bharat Army cheers on 'babysitter' Pant with catchy tune

January 04, 2019 16:19 IST

IMAGE: On Friday Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

What a day it was for Team India and its fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground!

The visitors put up a humongous total, declaring at 622 for 7 on Day 2 of the 4th and final Test against Australia on Friday.

India piled on the misery on the opposition bowlers as Cheteshwar Pujara ground out a masterful 193 and Rishabh Pant smashed a magnificent unbeaten 159 as the Bharat Army, the fans of the Indian cricket team, cheered from their seats.

Just like on Day 1, the Bharat Army came to the ground along with their tricolours and cheers, but they played it a little different on Day 2.

On Friday, the famous group of Indian fans had a song dedicated to Pant, who became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia.

While he milked the bowlers, the Bharat Army sang out the song especially for Pant.

The fan club even put out a video and a small post as they sang their lungs out under the Sydney sun. The video of a group of fans from Bharat Army mouthing the song naturally has gone viral.

WATCH: Bharat Army sings in praise of Rishabh Pant. Video: Kind courtesy, Bharat Army/Twitter

“#AUSvIND

We’ve got Pant

Rishab Pant

I just don’t think you’ll understand

He’ll hit you for a six

He’ll babysit your kids

We’ve got Rishab Pant

#BharatArmySongBook @RishabPant777 #BharatArmy #TeamIndia #12thMan #WeveGotPant #COTI,” tweeted the Bharat Army on their official page.

Earlier, while Pant went about his business, they had posted another video showing them chant ‘Babysitter! Babysitter!'

With three more days of Test cricket to go, we can’t wait to find out what else the Bharat Army has in store for the Indian team.