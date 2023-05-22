News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who Is Papa Kohli Grinning At?

Who Is Papa Kohli Grinning At?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2023 11:14 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Who is the special guest in the RCB Players Box that Virat Kohli was giving papa vibes to? Photographs: BCCI

Even the deep disappointment of missing out on a berth in the IPL 2023 Play-Offs didn't dim Virat Kohli's fatherly love.

At the M Chinnaswamy stadium with her mum Anushka Sharma was Vamika Kohli, all of 26 months and 10 days, attending what may have been her first IPL game.

And spotting her as he came off the ground, her father got all mushy as daddys are known to do when they sight their daughters.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: We respect Anushka and Virat's request not to post Vamika's pictures, but this pic of her mushy papa is one for the ages.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra, who was sulky during his team's last game, seems very pleased with GT's victory as is Skipper Hardik Pandya.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik seems to have a lot to say to the coach after the thumping win.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik, GT Batting Coach Gary Kirsten and Vijay Shankar watch Shubman Gill's elegant batting.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: That moment when you have to say sorry to Virat Kohli on knocking RCB out of the Play-Offs.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: GT Vice-Captain Rashid Khan gives Shubman Gill a hug for a splendid century.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's fans from Afghanistan: GT Spinner Noor Ahmed, Assistant Coach Naeem Amin and Rashid Khan.

 

Anil Dhumal

IMAGE: A day after he was sworn in as Karnataka's deputy chief minister, D K Shivakumar, centre, enjoys the game in the company of past IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, right, and current IPL boss Arun Dhumal.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli chats with argubly his biggest supporter, former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

 

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Anil Kumble, back from Cannes, centre, with Akash Chopra, left, and Suresh Raina.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Can you decipher what these banners mean?

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: They came for Anushka's husband!

 

RCB

IMAGE: Now, this is what fanlove is!

 

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder

Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder

Bittersweet Evening For Anushka

Bittersweet Evening For Anushka

