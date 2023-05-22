Who Is Papa Kohli Grinning At?

IMAGE: Who is the special guest in the RCB Players Box that Virat Kohli was giving papa vibes to? Photographs: BCCI

Even the deep disappointment of missing out on a berth in the IPL 2023 Play-Offs didn't dim Virat Kohli's fatherly love.

At the M Chinnaswamy stadium with her mum Anushka Sharma was Vamika Kohli, all of 26 months and 10 days, attending what may have been her first IPL game.

And spotting her as he came off the ground, her father got all mushy as daddys are known to do when they sight their daughters.

IMAGE: We respect Anushka and Virat's request not to post Vamika's pictures, but this pic of her mushy papa is one for the ages.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra, who was sulky during his team's last game , seems very pleased with GT's victory as is Skipper Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Hardik seems to have a lot to say to the coach after the thumping win.

IMAGE: Hardik, GT Batting Coach Gary Kirsten and Vijay Shankar watch Shubman Gill's elegant batting.

IMAGE: That moment when you have to say sorry to Virat Kohli on knocking RCB out of the Play-Offs.

IMAGE: GT Vice-Captain Rashid Khan gives Shubman Gill a hug for a splendid century.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's fans from Afghanistan: GT Spinner Noor Ahmed, Assistant Coach Naeem Amin and Rashid Khan.

IMAGE: A day after he was sworn in as Karnataka's deputy chief minister, D K Shivakumar, centre, enjoys the game in the company of past IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, right, and current IPL boss Arun Dhumal.

IMAGE: Kohli chats with argubly his biggest supporter, former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble, back from Cannes , centre, with Akash Chopra, left, and Suresh Raina.

IMAGE: Can you decipher what these banners mean?

IMAGE: They came for Anushka's husband!

IMAGE: Now, this is what fanlove is!