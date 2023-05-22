News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bittersweet Evening For Anushka

Bittersweet Evening For Anushka

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2023 08:32 IST
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma cheers Royal Challengers Bangalore during their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

It turned out to be a bittersweet evening for Anushka Sharma in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Virat Kohli became only the third batter to hit back to back centuries in the IPL, but his superb knock went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a six wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans, to be knocked out of IPL 2023.

Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 101 from 61 balls, celebrated his hundred by pointing his bat towards wife Anushka in the stands at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, who also returned the compliment by blowing a few flying kisses.

However, the day finished on a sour note for the home team as Shubman Gill's splendid 104 from 52 balls saw Gujarat chase down 198 with five balls to spare.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
