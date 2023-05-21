News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!

'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!

May 21, 2023 23:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining; I don't feel like that at all.'

Virat Kohli hits a boundary.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored 639 runs and is second in IPL 2023's run-getters' list behind his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730 runs). Photograph: BCCI

Pumped up after an unprecedented seventh IPL hundred, Virat Kohli took a dig at his critics, who felt that he was all but over as a T20 batter, saying he is playing some of his best cricket in the shortest format.

Kohli, whose strike-rate and batting against spin in the middle overs has often been questioned, has now scored back-to-back hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, taking him atop the list of highest number of century makers in the cash-rich T20 league.

 

"I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining; I don't feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again," declared Kohli during a snap interview with the BCCI's 'world feed' after his 61-ball 101 not out in a must-win final league game for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I'm just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket. I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to," said Kohli, who is closing in on 12,000 career T20 runs.

"You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I'm batting," said the man, who now has 639 runs and is second in this year's run-getters' list behind his skipper, Faf du Plessis (730 runs).

Kohli said he did not think about the threat of rain looming over the match.

"What matters is to stay in the present in these kind of situations. I wasn't focusing on the rain; I was just focused on what I need to do for the team."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Rinku: Fire In Belly, Belief In The Heart
Rinku: Fire In Belly, Belief In The Heart
Krunal lauds LSG's fighting spirit: 'We never gave up'
Krunal lauds LSG's fighting spirit: 'We never gave up'
Delhi's India Batters Fizzled All Season
Delhi's India Batters Fizzled All Season
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
City celebrate Premier League title with Chelsea win
City celebrate Premier League title with Chelsea win
Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi
Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...

What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...

PIX: Green's 100 boosts Mumbai Indians play-off hopes

PIX: Green's 100 boosts Mumbai Indians play-off hopes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances