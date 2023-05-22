Gill's fiery ton and bold claim amp up the excitement for CSK vs GT showdown

I think we have a great bowling attack for that Chennai wicket: Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill’s century sent CSK a warning. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' batting mainstay Shubman Gill on Sunday sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni's team "on that wicket" at Chepauk in the playoffs.

Having seen Virat Kohli register his second successive century to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore to 197 for five in Bengaluru, Gill upstaged the former India captain with his own special knock, an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, which paved the way for GT's six-wicket win while knocking out the home team.

"I think we have a great bowling attack for that (Chennai) wicket. It's going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we'll make it to the final for the second time," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about his century, the player of the match said, "It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one. Thankfully, it's working out for me in the business end. You have to keep applying yourself, that's important."

"The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way. I know my game... for any player it's important to know who you are."

Besides Gill, GT skipper Hardik Pandya also lauded his teammates for the "calmness" in the dugout.

"The calmness which the boys had was terrific. We wanted to keep the momentum going. We have ticked a lot of boxes."

On Gill, the captain said, "He knows when he plays those cricketing shots, it's a different Shubman Gill. He doesn't give any chance and that gives confidence to the other batter as well."

He added, "We would have taken 197 at the start, but we didn't bowl well. Special innings from Kohli, but we went too early for the death overs."

"I can't ask anything better from the boys. Last year, everything went well for us. We were expecting people to challenge us. The boys showed tremendous character."