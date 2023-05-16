Why Nehra Didn't Applaud Gill's 100

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra speaks to Captain Hardik Pandya after the GT innings. Photograph: Screengrab/Jio Cinema

Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra, normally calm and composed in the team dugout, appeared angry on Monday.

Nehra was visibly upset with his team's batting collapse in the final overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which saw Gujarat finish on 188/9 in their 20 overs after they looked on course for a total around the 225 run mark.

Titans were cruising on 131/1 after 12 overs, but went on to lose eight wickets for 57 runs in the last eight overs with SRH Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 5/30, including four wickets for 10 runs in his last two overs.

Gill, who was batting on 77 from 39 balls in the 12th over, slowed down considerably as he took 17 balls to score the remaining 23 runs with Titans losing their momentum.

So upset was Nehra with Titans' slide that he didn't celebrate Gill's maiden IPL century. While the players and coaching staff gave Gill a standing ovation, Nehra stayed put in his seat.

Later, Nehra looked visibly upset when he had a chat with Captain Hardik Panday at the end of Gujarat's innings.

Led by four wicket hauls from Mohammed Shami (4/20) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) Titans beat Sunrisers by 34 runs to book their place in the Play-Offs.

'Maybe Nehra felt that they should have at least got 210, or maybe even 225, because he didn't believe that Sunrisers Hyderabad will just turn up with the bat and lose the match,' Jio Cinema's expert Aakash Chopra said in his innings analysis.

'He didn't celebrate because he knew that there was the potential to get 225,' Chopra added, 'with Gill getting to his century in the 17th over, and you don't even get to 200. So you have fallen short and how!'